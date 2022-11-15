Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Games Very Soon

As it does each month, Microsoft not only adds but also removes titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. The second wave of removals for November have now been confirmed, and they span eight titles, including a Final Fantasy title and a Warhammer game.

Leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on November 30 across console, cloud, and PC are Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon, and Warhammer 40,0000 Battlesector.

As usual, Game Pass subscribers can save 20% on all titles purchased outright, so that's a little silver lining if you've been enjoying any of the games set for removal and want to keep playing.

Microsoft removed seven titles from Game Pass earlier this month, which brings the total to 15 titles axed from the service in November. A total of 17 games are being added to Game Pass in November, for a net growth of two titles in the month.

The second wave of new additions to Game Pass in November includes Dune: Spice Wars, Gungrave: Gore, Soccer Story, and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide, among others.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving November 30

Archvale -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Deeeer Simulator -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Final Fantasy XIII-2 -- Console and PC

Mind Scanners -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Mortal Shell -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Undungeon -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector -- Cloud, Console, and PC