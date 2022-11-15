Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Games Very Soon
In total, Microsoft is removing 15 titles from Game Pass in November.
As it does each month, Microsoft not only adds but also removes titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. The second wave of removals for November have now been confirmed, and they span eight titles, including a Final Fantasy title and a Warhammer game.
Leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on November 30 across console, cloud, and PC are Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon, and Warhammer 40,0000 Battlesector.
As usual, Game Pass subscribers can save 20% on all titles purchased outright, so that's a little silver lining if you've been enjoying any of the games set for removal and want to keep playing.
Microsoft removed seven titles from Game Pass earlier this month, which brings the total to 15 titles axed from the service in November. A total of 17 games are being added to Game Pass in November, for a net growth of two titles in the month.
The second wave of new additions to Game Pass in November includes Dune: Spice Wars, Gungrave: Gore, Soccer Story, and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide, among others.
Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving November 30
- Archvale -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Deeeer Simulator -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 -- Console and PC
- Mind Scanners -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Mortal Shell -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Undungeon -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector -- Cloud, Console, and PC
