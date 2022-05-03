The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Game Pass Loses Final Fantasy X, GTA San Andreas, And More This Month
Microsoft's making some space for new Xbox Game Pass titles in May.
A new month means new titles for the Xbox Game Pass library, as well as a number of exits from the service. Microsoft has now announced the next batch of games slated to be leaving over the next two weeks. If you want to unlock any of these games in your library, it's worth noting that your Game Pass subscription grants you a 20% discount on them.
Leaving this month are a number of RPGs, indie hits, and remasters of classic adventures. Say goodbye to Enter the Gungeon, Final Fantasy X / X-2 Remaster, Remnant: From the Ashes, Steep, The Catch: Carp and Coarse, and The Wild at Heart.
The remaster of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which was added not too long ago, leaves even earlier on May 10. GTA: San Andreas was infamously buggy when it was added to Game Pass in November last year, although the game is in a far healthier technical state now that it has received some significant patches.
On the plus side, you can try out Trek to Yomi, NBA 2K22, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising in just a few days. Game Pass in May is a big one, as the service will have four day one launches for upcoming games made available. Microsoft usually adds and removes Game Pass titles twice a month, and later in May, you can also take aim with Sniper Elite 5 when it arrives as part of the second monthly wave of games.
Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 10
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition -- Cloud and console
Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 15
- Enter The Gungeon -- Cloud, console, and PC
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster -- Console and PC
- Remnant: From the Ashes -- Cloud, console, and PC
- Steep -- Cloud and console
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse -- Cloud, console, and PC
- The Wild at Heart -- Cloud, console, and PC
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation