Xbox Game Pass Loses Final Fantasy X, GTA San Andreas, And More This Month

A new month means new titles for the Xbox Game Pass library, as well as a number of exits from the service. Microsoft has now announced the next batch of games slated to be leaving over the next two weeks. If you want to unlock any of these games in your library, it's worth noting that your Game Pass subscription grants you a 20% discount on them.

Leaving this month are a number of RPGs, indie hits, and remasters of classic adventures. Say goodbye to Enter the Gungeon, Final Fantasy X / X-2 Remaster, Remnant: From the Ashes, Steep, The Catch: Carp and Coarse, and The Wild at Heart.

The remaster of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which was added not too long ago, leaves even earlier on May 10. GTA: San Andreas was infamously buggy when it was added to Game Pass in November last year, although the game is in a far healthier technical state now that it has received some significant patches.

On the plus side, you can try out Trek to Yomi, NBA 2K22, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising in just a few days. Game Pass in May is a big one, as the service will have four day one launches for upcoming games made available. Microsoft usually adds and removes Game Pass titles twice a month, and later in May, you can also take aim with Sniper Elite 5 when it arrives as part of the second monthly wave of games.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 10

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition -- Cloud and console

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving May 15

Enter The Gungeon -- Cloud, console, and PC

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster -- Console and PC

Remnant: From the Ashes -- Cloud, console, and PC

Steep -- Cloud and console

The Catch: Carp and Coarse -- Cloud, console, and PC

The Wild at Heart -- Cloud, console, and PC