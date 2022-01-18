Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Which Games Might Be Coming Next

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for January has seemingly been leaked. Posted on Reddit was a lineup of nine titles that are reportedly coming to the subscription service later this month, including some we know about--like The Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six Extraction--and others that are a total surprise.

Titles said to be on the way for Xbox Game Pass in the second half of January include Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Death's Door, The Hitman Trilogy, Nobody Saves The World, Pupperazzi, Rainbow Six Extraction, Windjammers 2, Taiko No Tatsujin The Drum Master, and Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, according to the leak. No release dates were mentioned in the leak.

Note that this has not been confirmed as of yet. But Microsoft typically announces two batches of Game Pass updates for a single month, and with January now at the half-way point, it's about time. So keep checking back with GameSpot for if and when Microsoft confirms these titles.

January 2022 has already been a massive month for Game Pass, with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2, and The Outer Wilds landing on the subscription service earlier this month.

January 2022 New Game Pass Titles (according to the leak)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Death's Door

The Hitman Trilogy

Nobody Saves The World

Pupperazzi

Rainbow Six Extraction

Windjammers 2

Taiko No Tatsujin The Drum Master

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

For a look at what the service has to offer, you can check our guide to every game on Xbox Game Pass, the best Xbox Game Pass games, and the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.