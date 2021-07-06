Xbox Game Pass July Titles Revealed
Here are at least some of the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.
It's a new month, and that means Xbox Game Pass is adding another wave of titles. Microsoft listed off at least some of the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass for July across console, mobile, and PC, and it includes some big names.
Already available on the Xbox/Xbox Series edition of Game Pass, Square Enix's Dragon Quest Builders 2 launches July 8 for streaming over the cloud. Also arriving that day is Tropico 6 for console, PC, and the cloud. Another title coming to Game Pass on July 8 is EA's UFC 4 on console for Ultimate subscribers via the bundled EA Play membership.
Then on July 15, the "murder ballet" game Bloodroots arrives on console, PC, and the cloud, alongside Farming Simulator 2019 on the same platforms. Finally, the Xbox exclusive that launched earlier this year on console and PC, The Medium, is headed to the cloud on July 15.
In terms of titles leaving the Game Pass catalog, EA Sports UFC and UFC 2 are leaving EA Play on July 14 as part of the previously announced de-listing for console. On July 15, Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (console, PC, cloud) will leave Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass July 2021
July 8
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud)
- Tropico 6 (console, PC, cloud)
- UFC 4 (console)
July 15
- Bloodroots (console, PC, cloud)
- Farming Simulator 2019 (console, PC, cloud)
- The Medium (cloud)
Leaving Xbox Game Pass In July
July 14
- EA Sports UFC (console)
- EA Sports UFC 2 (console)
July 15
- Endless Space 2 (PC)
- Downwell (PC)
- CrossCode (console, PC, cloud)
In other Xbox news, Microsoft has announced major plans to expand Xbox Game Pass by creating its own Xbox-branded streaming devices, launching the service in more markets, and working with TV manufacturers to put Xbox directly into TVs.
For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.
