Xbox Game Pass July 2022 Lineup Adds Six More Games, Including As Dusk Falls

Microsoft has announced the second wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass in July, and there are six more titles coming to the subscription program before the month is done.

July 19 sees the arrival of three more games, beginning with the day-one new release As Dusk Falls for console, cloud, and PC. This is an interactive drama and the debut title from developer Interior Night, a team founded by Quantic Dream veterans. Like Quantic Dream games, As Dusk Falls allows players to make choices in a story that starts with a robbery-gone-wrong that can have a butterfly effect down the road. GameSpot's As Dusk Falls review scored the game a 9/10.

Also arriving on July 19 is the real-time strategy game Ashes of Singularity: Escalation for PC, along with Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2 for console, cloud, and PC.

On July 21, Xbox Game Pass will add the racing game MotoGP 22 for console, cloud and PC and the RPG Torment: Tides of Numenera for console and PC.

The sixth new addition to Game Pass in July is Playdead's 2016 puzzle game Inside, a sequel to the studio's celebrated Limbo, and it releases July 29 for console, cloud, and PC to round out the month.

Microsoft is known for adding more games to Game Pass by surprise, so it's possible there are more games in store for July that we don't know about yet. Keep checking back for more.

Artwork shared on Xbox's official social media and Microsoft's own website also shows the game Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, but Microsoft did not say anything more about it coming to Game Pass. Artwork for the game Ashes of Singularity: Escalation was not featured in Microsoft's blog post, so it might be a simple mix up. We have reached out to Microsoft to try to get a sense of what's going on here.

As mentioned, this is the second wave of new additions to Game Pass for July 2022. The first batch included four day-one new releases and more.

