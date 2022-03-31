Xbox Game Pass Is Set To Receive A Family Plan Later This Year - Report

This interesting omission is finally being fixed.

By on

1 Comments

Xbox Game Pass is reportedly going to offer a Family Plan option later this year for its subscribers, allowing households to share access to the gaming service.

According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft wanted to create a Family Plan for a while, but internally, there were issues that needed to be discussed, such as how royalties would be handed out and how third-party publishers would be compensated for subscribers who weren't on single-user plans. It now looks like Microsoft has the details hashed out and is ready to announce them later this year.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 New Environmental Gameplay Showcase
  2. PlayStation Plus Changes Confirmed & Breath of The Wild 2 Delayed | GameSpot News
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Launch Timing Update Trailer
  4. New PS Plus Feels Boring Compared to Xbox Game Pass
  5. Free PS Plus Games For April Confirmed! | GameSpot News
  6. 9 Biggest Game Releases for April 2022
  7. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Livestream
  8. Jessica Alba Makes Every Moment Fun with Nintendo Switch
  9. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt - Pre-Order Available | PS5
  10. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Release Date Announcement
  11. Weird West | Out Now on PC, PlayStation, & Xbox
  12. Dusk Divers 2 - Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now

The Family Plan will reportedly use Microsoft's Family Account system already in place for Office 365, and up to five players within the same country can share an entire library on one single Xbox Game Pass Family Plan subscription. It seems to be a higher-paying tier within the Xbox Game Pass subscription, but it is still far cheaper than the total amount of having to pay five separate ones individually.

There are also some details that are still missing, including the exact pricing of the Family Plan. Additionally, it's unknown whether there will be separate Family Plans for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, or if the Family Plan is an exclusive perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Microsoft isn't the only one shaking up its subscription services. Earlier this week, Sony announced that it would be rebranding its PlayStation Plus service to include three new tiers for users.

8 Interesting Xbox Game Pass Games You Probably Haven't Checked Out
See More

George Yang on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)