Xbox Game Pass Is Set To Receive A Family Plan Later This Year - Report

Xbox Game Pass is reportedly going to offer a Family Plan option later this year for its subscribers, allowing households to share access to the gaming service.

According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft wanted to create a Family Plan for a while, but internally, there were issues that needed to be discussed, such as how royalties would be handed out and how third-party publishers would be compensated for subscribers who weren't on single-user plans. It now looks like Microsoft has the details hashed out and is ready to announce them later this year.

The Family Plan will reportedly use Microsoft's Family Account system already in place for Office 365, and up to five players within the same country can share an entire library on one single Xbox Game Pass Family Plan subscription. It seems to be a higher-paying tier within the Xbox Game Pass subscription, but it is still far cheaper than the total amount of having to pay five separate ones individually.

There are also some details that are still missing, including the exact pricing of the Family Plan. Additionally, it's unknown whether there will be separate Family Plans for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, or if the Family Plan is an exclusive perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Microsoft isn't the only one shaking up its subscription services. Earlier this week, Sony announced that it would be rebranding its PlayStation Plus service to include three new tiers for users.