Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 Games In First Half Of November

As it does each month, Microsoft adds and removes titles from the Game Pass library. To kick off November, Microsoft has confirmed the Game Pass titles that will exit the service over the first half of the month.

A total of seven games are leaving Game Pass in the first half of November, and one game is being delisted entirely. With Football Manager 2023 arriving November 8 as a day-one Game Pass release, its predecessor, Football Manager 2022, is leaving the catalog that day for PC, cloud, and console. The Xbox Store version specifically is being delisted entirely on November 8.

Then on November 15, five games leaving Game Pass, including Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, Next Space Rebel, One Step from Eden, and Supraland. The full list of removals is below. If history is any indication, Microsoft will announce additional titles leaving Game Pass later this month, so keep checking back.

As usual, Game Pass subscribers can save 20% on all titles purchased outright, so that's a little silver lining if you've been enjoying any of the games set for removal and want to keep playing.

The first half of November 2022 is stacked with high-profile new releases for Game Pass, including Return to Monkey Island (November 8), Vampire Survivors (November 1), Somerville (November 15), and Pentiment (November 15).

Xbox Game Pass Removals For First Half Of November 2022

Leaving November 8

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 15

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Supraland (Cloud, Console, and PC)