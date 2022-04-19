Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 4 More Games This Month

As it does each month, Microsoft is removing some titles from the Xbox Game Pass library. The company has now disclosed which games are leaving the catalog at the end of the month, and four are going away.

These include Cricket 19, Outlast 2, Secret Neighbor, and Streets of Rage 4. These games will all exit the library on April 30, so now in your last chance to play them or purchase them outright to keep going. All Game Pass members can save 20%, which is a nice perk if you're keen to keep playing.

Microsoft typically adds and removes Game Pass titles twice a month. Titles removed from the Game Pass library earlier this month included MLB The Show 21, Pathway, The Long Dark, and F1 2019.

As for the titles being added to Game Pass in the remainder of April, these include Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, 7 Days to Die, and Bugsnax, among others. Additionally, more Xbox Games With Gold titles are now available to subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving April 30