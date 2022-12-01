Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 11 Games In December
Games like Firewatch and Lake will be leaving the service this month.
Another month means Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service will receive another batch of brand-new games, but subscribers can expect at least 11 titles to leave before the end of December.
In a blog post, Microsoft revealed the games that will be joining Game Pass, including the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on December 6, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Eastward, and more.
As these games get added on Xbox, PC, and cloud gaming, games such as Lake, Firewatch, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be removed on December 15. You can check out the full list below:
Microsoft added that subscribers can use their membership discounts and save up to 20% to keep any Game Pass games in their library.
The company removed 8 titles from its exclusive service across its available platforms on November 30, including Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Archvale, Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector, and more.
Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving December 15:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Neoverse (Cloud and Console)
- Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation