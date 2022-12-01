Xbox Game Pass Holiday Sweater Available Now For $75

Just in time for the festive season, Microsoft has begun selling an Xbox Game Pass-branded holiday sweater, one that Microsoft promises "has a soft feel and is not itchy."

The $75 sweater features wintry graphics and a snowman in the middle whose head is made out of green snow with the Xbox Game Pass logo on it. Stylized depictions of the ABXY buttons are traced across the torso. You can buy it today through the Xbox Gear Shop via the link below.

The sweater is made of 100% acrylic and, as mentioned, shouldn't make you itch. It comes in sizes small to triple-XL. In terms of care, Microsoft advises people to machine wash it on cold with like colors and then to hang dry.

The Game Pass sweater ships internationally, and orders placed soon should arrive by Christmas. It's not Microsoft's only new holiday sweater for 2022, as Microsoft announced a Clippy-themed ugly sweater, but unfortunately (fortunately?) it has already sold out.

Happy holidays

In other Xbox Gear Shop news, Microsoft is now selling a hoodie for your Xbox controller.

In other Xbox news, the Xbox Series S Holiday bundle is available now for $250, or perhaps cheaper depending on where you're shopping. Microsoft also recently announced what's coming to Xbox Game Pass in December and games leaving the subscription program.