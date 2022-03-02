Xbox Game Pass Has Another Day One Release Coming Up Soon, Shredders, On March 17

Shredders, the intriguing-looking snowboarding game, will launch on March 17, developer FoamPunch has announced. The game will be available at launch on day one for Xbox Game Pass, while it's also coming to Steam.

For those just catching up, Shredders has players competing for a spot in a special snowboarding invitational event. The game features an open world with lots of lines and gnar to shred.

"No snowboarding game has ever had this level of control. Carving, buttering, tweaking tricks, and the sensation of floating on fresh powder all feels amazing," the developer says. The game also has online multiplayer so players can experience what it's like to be out on a real mountain with others.

Our best worst kept secret:

Shredders is coming March 17! 🤟

Fire up your @Xbox Series X|S, PC or @XboxGamePass, it's (nearly) Shredding time!https://t.co/W5wlG4xOdg pic.twitter.com/yO3lHgL8ug — Shredders (@ShreddersGame) March 2, 2022

Shredders features numerous professional boarders, including Jamie Anderson, Kevin Backstrom, Arthur Longo, Leanne Pelosi, Jill Perkins, and Zeb Powell, among others. The game's authenticity also extends to gear from brands like Burton, K2, The North Face, Vans, and Volcom.

There is also an original soundtrack from Belgian producer Jennifur. The album, Nowhere, Now Here, will be released on March 18 everywhere music streams.

Shredders is just one of a handful of games coming to Game Pass in March--Guardians of the Galaxy is also headed to the catalog this month. Check out the full March 2022 Game Pass lineup to learn more.