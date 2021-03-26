Xbox Game Pass Getting Over 20 New Games At Launch

The Suicide Squad Trailer Drops CoD Vanguard WW2 Rumor Xbox Showcase Monster Hunter Rise Review Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike

Microsoft revealed a slew of indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass at its ID@Xbox Showcase. The stream announced more than 20 games that will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, many across both the console and PC versions of the service.

Some highlights of the additions include the newly-debuted Nobody Saves the World from Guacamelee studio Drinkbox, Hello Neighbor 2, and STALKER 2 (which was previously confirmed for the subscription service). While some have set releases this year (or even this summer), most of the games have not announced a release target.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's game subscription service, offering a rotating library of games for $10 per month for the console or PC versions. A combined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes both console and PC, along with cloud streaming functionality. Some of the games announced will be coming with cloud streaming available at launch as well. That functionality is already on Android devices, and is said to be coming to iOS very soon.

You can check out the full list of games announced for Xbox Game Pass below, and check out all the games revealed during the stream. For more recommendations, check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now. New subscribers can get their first month of Game Pass for $1.

Xbox Game Pass in ID@Xbox Showcase

  • Art of the Rally (Cloud / Console)
  • Astria Ascending (Cloud / Console) -- 2021
  • Backbone (Cloud / Console)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Console / PC)
  • Craftopia (Console / PC)
  • Dead Static Drive (Console / PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (Cloud / Console) -- 2021
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud / Console)
  • Library of Ruina (Cloud / Console)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud / Console)
  • Moonglow Bay (Cloud / Console)
  • Narita Boy (Cloud / Console)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Cloud / Console)
  • Omno (Cloud / Console) -- Summer 2021
  • Recompile (Cloud / Console / PC) – 2021
  • Sable (Console / PC)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Console / PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Cloud / Console)
  • The Ascent (Cloud / Console / PC)
  • Undungeon (Cloud / Console / PC)
  • Way to the Woods (Cloud / Console)
  • Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Console)

