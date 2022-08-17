Xbox Game Pass Gets Another Day-One Release Next Spring With Planet Of Lana

Planet of Lana, a 2D platformer that was announced during the Summer Game Fest 2021 stream, will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches in Spring 2023. Developer Wishfully had planned to launch later this year, but as development on the adventure and its hand-painted art style progressed, the studio made the decision to move the release date to next year.

"Delaying a game is never an easy call to make, but with all the support we have received thus far, we hope to make everyone happy when it launches," creative director Adam Stjarnljus explained in an Xbox Wire post. To make up for the delay, Stjarnljus revealed more details for the game and its story.

Set on the planet of Novo, young protagonist Lana has to survive the hostile wilderness of that planet after she's separated from her sister during an invasion by a mysterious robot species. Lana teams up with Mui, a cute cat-like creature who consoles her, and together the duo on a journey across her world to find and save Lana's sister while learning more about the mechanical invaders.

The first biome that players can explore, a lush forest with cavernous areas, will require teamwork and using Mui's unique skills to traverse the area. Mui can be made to stay in place, to follow you, or to go to a specific place to help Lana.

Planet of Lana will be playable at Gamescom next week and will also be featured in the Xbox livestream that will be held at the German gaming event. A number of other games will be shown off, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Pentiment, and Minecraft Legends. You can also tune in for over 30 world-premiere announcements during the Opening Night Live stream on August 23, the Destiny 2 Showcase, and even more game reveals during the Future Games Show on August 24.