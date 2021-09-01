Xbox Game Pass For September 2021: All The Games Coming And Leaving

It's now September, and that means Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a fresh batch of games to play through the subscription service. It also means some games are leaving the program, and this month includes some big, notable ones. We're rounding up all the games being added to and removed from Game Pass here.

Coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 2 is Craftopia, which is an open-world survival game that will be available across cloud, console, and PC. Also arriving that day is the RPG Final Fantasy XIII for console and PC and the narrative card game Signs of the Sojourner for cloud, console, and PC. Bossa Studios' Surgeon Simulator 2 comes to Game Pass on September 2 as well across cloud, console, and PC.

Prepare your hard drives

Then on September 7, Xbox Game Pass welcomes the procedurally generated dungeon crawler Crown Trick for console and PC. Breathedge, a game inspired by retrofuturism and Soviet aesthetics, comes to cloud, console, and PC on September 9. Also arriving that days is the post-apocalyptic roguelike Nuclear Throne on console and PC, while the psychedelic guitar game The Artful Escape also comes out September 9 for console and PC.

In terms of games leaving Game Pass in September, there are a lot. Red Dead Online bows out on September 13, with Company of Heroes 2 exiting the program on September 15, alongside Forza Motorsport 7 (the game is being delisted everywhere), Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, and Disgaea 4. You can see a full rundown of the games coming to and leaving Game Pass in September below.

Outside of Game Pass, Microsoft has also announced the Xbox Games With Gold titles for September, and they include Warhammer: Chaosbane and Zone of the Enders: HD Collection, some of which are available to claim.

Xbox Game Pass For September 2021

Arriving September 2

Craftopia (cloud, console, PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (console, PC)

Signs of the Sojourner (cloud, console, PC)

Surgeon Simulator 2 (cloud, console, PC)

Arriving September 7

Crown Trick (console, PC)

Arriving September 7

Breathedge (cloud, console, PC)

Nuclear Thrones (console, PC)

The Artful Escape (console, PC)

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 2021

Leaving September 13

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console)

Leaving September 15

Company of Heroes 2 (PC)

Disgaea 4 (PC)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hotshot Racing (Cloud and Console)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud and Console)

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that grants access to a wide library of games. Individual console and PC subscriptions are available for $10 per month apiece, or as a combined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes cloud gaming and Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month. The cloud gaming beta recently expanded to PC, giving PC players access to some previously console-only games.