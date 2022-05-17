Xbox Game Pass For Rest Of May 2022 Revealed, Including 6 Day-One New Releases

The month of May rolls on, and that means Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a second wave of releases into the catalog. Microsoft has now revealed these, and they include five more titles added to Game Pass today, May 17, with more to come throughout the month. In total, there are six day-one new releases coming to Game Pass during the remaining days of May 2022. [A handful of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31 as well--here's the full list]

Available today on Xbox Game Pass for PC is Her Story, the nonlinear mystery/crime fiction story about a woman interviewed seven times by the police. Players piece together the clues each time to discover... her story. Also out today on Game Pass is Jurassic World Evolution 2 for cloud, console, and PC.

Here's what's on tap for Game Pass for the rest of May 2022

There are two day-one new releases on Game Pass today, too, the first of which is Little Witch in the Woods on console and PC through Game Preview. This is a game about an apprentice witch exploring a mystical forest. The second day-one new release out today is the first-person photography sandbox game Umurangi Generation: Special Edition for cloud, console, and PC.

Additionally, the original Skate from EA is out now on Game Pass through EA Play via the cloud, which should make it easier to try it out since it requires no local download.

Then on May 19, Farming Simulator 22 is added to the Game Pass catalog across cloud, console, and PC, while the gothic-horror game Vampire Survivors arrives that day as well on PC. On May 24, Game Pass adds two more day-one new releases, including the tactics/card game Floppy Knights for cloud, console, and PC; and Hardspace: Shipbreaker on PC. On May 26, Sniper Elite 5 comes to Game Pass for console and PC as yet another day-one new release, and a very high-profile one at that.

Cricket 22 joins PC Game Pass on May 27, while Pac-Man: Museum+ rounds out the month as the final day-one new release of the month that day across cloud, console, and PC.

As mentioned, this is the second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for May 2022; the first group of additions included Trek to Yomi and NHL 22, among others. Additionally, Xbox Live members can now grab even more Games With Gold titles for May 2022.

Xbox Game Pass Second Half Of May 2022

May 17

Her Story -- PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 -- Cloud, console, PC

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) -- Console, PC

Skate -- Cloud

Umurangi Generation Special Edition -- Cloud, console, PC

May 19

Farming Simulator 22 -- Cloud, console, PC

Vampire Survivors -- PC

May 24

Floppy Knights -- Cloud, console, PC

Hardspace: Shipbreaker -- PC

May 26

Sniper Elite 5 -- Console, PC

May 27