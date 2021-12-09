Xbox Game Pass For PC Getting Rebranded, Adding Four New Day One Releases

During The Game Awards Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass for PC would be rebranded as PC Game Pass and revealed four new games coming to the service day one. The four games coming to PC Game Pass are Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, Trek To Yomi, and an unannounced title from Hugecalf Studios.

The announcement was made in a video featuring Little Dicky and GaTa from the show Dave, which resulted in GaTa tweeting out the list of upcoming titles coming to the service. Trek To Yomi was previously announced to be coming to consoles as well. The rebranding includes the new name, PC Game Pass, and a new logo, which includes the Xbox logo but not the word "Xbox."

Trek To Yomi was announced earlier this year, a 2D samurai action game, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The reveal trailer for Sniper Elite 5 will be shown tomorrow, December 10 at 12:45 PM PT // 3:45 PM ET during the ID@Xbox Gathering on Twitch.