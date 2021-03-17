Xbox Game Pass For PC Adds EA Play Tomorrow, Giving Subscribers 60+ More Free Games

Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting even better, as Microsoft has announced that EA Play will be rolled into the subscription service starting tomorrow, March 18. The service will officially go live at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET that day.

At that time, Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate subscribers can play all the titles on EA Play, the service formerly known as EA Access. Subscribers not only get access to a catalog of 60+ games that include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, and numerous entries in the Battlefield and Madden franchises, but they also get in-game rewards every month for select titles. March 18 is also the day that Star Wars: Squadrons comes to Game Pass, on both PC and console.

The video below provides a full walkthrough of how to get started. But in short, PC users must download the EA Desktop app, sign in with an EA Account (or create one), and then link this account to an Xbox account. From there you will be directed to the Xbox App for PC to get started.

If you're new to Game Pass, you can sign up for only $1 for the first month. You might be wondering how it makes business sense for EA to offer EA Play in Game Pass at no extra charge. Well, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said EA cut a deal with Microsoft.

"We don't do anything for free. I think the economics work for both of us and that's how we've approached it," Jorgensen said.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it thanks fans for their patience as they awaited the launch of EA Play for Game Pass on PC. EA Play was rolled into Ultimate on console back in 2020. EA Play was scheduled to come to PC through Game Pass earlier, but it was delayed.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes the console and PC versions of the service.