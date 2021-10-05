Xbox Game Pass For October 2021 Includes 8 Games So Far

Microsoft has announced the initial Xbox Game Pass lineup for October, and it includes eight games, one of which is available right now. Microsoft also disclosed the list of titles leaving Game Pass on October 15--read on to see all the games coming to and leaving Game Pass.

Out today, October 5, is Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for console, cloud, and PC. Previously available in Game Preview, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) is a physics-based tactics game made by Landfall Games.

The Xbox Game Pass lineup for October so far

On October 7, Xbox Game Pass adds the adventure-puzzle game The Procession to Calvary on console, cloud, and PC, while the first-person psychological horror game Visage also debuts that day on Game Pass for console, cloud, and PC.

Left 4 Dead developer Turtle Rock's four-player co-op shooter Back 4 Blood launches on October 12 for Game Pass on console, cloud, and PC, while Destiny 2's Beyond Light expansion launches for the PC version of Game Pass that day as well.

The rogue-like card game Ring of Pain then comes to Game Pass for console, cloud, and PC on October 14, the same day that The Riftbreaker comes to Game Pass at launch for console, cloud, and PC.

Another day one release for Game Pass this month is The Good Life, which debuts on October 15 across console, cloud, and PC. This adventure game features a journalist who takes a job to uncover a mystery in a small English town... and things do not go to plan.

In terms of games leaving Game Pass on October 15, these include Katana Zero, Scourgebringer, Heave Ho, and more. You can see the list of titles coming to and leaving Game Pass for October below, but note that Xbox normally announces a second wave of Game Pass titles mid-way through the month, so keep checking back for more.

In other news, the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for October includes Aaero, Hover, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X.

Xbox Game Pass October 2021

October 5

Totally Accurate Battle Simulation -- console, cloud, and PC.

October 7

The Procession to Calvary -- console, cloud, PC.

Visage -- console, cloud, PC.

October 12

Back 4 Blood -- console, cloud, PC.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light -- PC.

October 14

Ring of Pain -- console, cloud, PC.

The Riftbreaker -- console, cloud, PC.

October 15

The Good Life -- console, cloud, PC.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15