Xbox Game Pass For May 2022 Includes Four Day-One New Releases

Microsoft has announced the first wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass in May, and there are some big games on the way, including four day-one new releases.

Loot River, the first day-one new release of the month, launches today, May 3, on console, PC, and the cloud. This is a procedurally generated dungeon-crawler from a small team in Slovakia called Straka Studio.

Another day-one new release coming to Game Pass in May is Trek to Yomi for console, PC, and the cloud. Launching May 5, Trek to Yomi is described as a "cinematic action adventure game" following the story of a person, Hiroki, who makes a heroic return to save the day.

Also launching May 5 is the day-one new release Citizen Sleeper for console, PC, and the cloud. This game tells the story of an escapee who washes up on a "lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society."

Launching May 10 is Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition for console, PC, and cloud, as well as another day-one release, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising for console, PC, and cloud. This is a prequel to the Kickstarted-funded Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which is coming to Game Pass on day one in 2023.

Also launching May 10 is This War of Mine: Final Cut, which is the remastered version of This War of Mine. The war game flips the perspective and puts players into the role of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city.

Then on May 12, the newest NHL game, NHL 22, arrives in Game Pass for console. This comes to Game Pass through EA Play, so it requires a Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Microsoft typically announces two waves of Game Pass titles for a given month, so be sure to check back with GameSpot for the (presumed) second batch of games in the coming weeks.

As all these titles arrive on Game Pass in May, a handful are leaving the catalog this month, too, including GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition on May 10.

