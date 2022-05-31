Xbox Game Pass For June 2022 Includes Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor, And More

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass, and June has quite a few games in store for subscribers during the first half of the month.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition kicks things off on June 1. This is the full Ubisoft swordfighting game plus the Marching Fire expansion, and it'll be available for console, PC, and the cloud. Next up is the fighting game Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for console and PC on June 2. This includes three Ninja Gaiden games and "all of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes for each title are included in this one set."

More games are coming

Then on June 7, Assassin's Creed Origins arrives for console, PC, and the cloud, and Ubisoft has said it's looking into a 60fps update. Additionally, space-combat shooter Chorus arrives for Game Pass subscribers on June 7 for console, PC, and the cloud.

June 7 also sees the console, PC, and cloud release of the challenging action-puzzle game Disc Room, in which you try to avoid rooms full of deadly spinning discs. Spacelines From the Far Out, a co-op management game about airlines in space, gets a day-one release for console and PC on June 7

Microsoft usually announces Game Pass releases in two waves, one each for the first and second half of the month, so check back with GameSpot midway through June to see what's coming in the second group. The Microsoft and Bethesda showcase takes place June 12, and it's expected that the event will have Xbox Game Pass news.

Xbox Game Pass For June 2022 (First Half)

June 1

For Honor: Marching FIre Edition -- console, PC, cloud

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection -- console, PC

June 7

Assassin's Creed Origins -- console, PC, cloud

Chorus -- console, PC, cloud

Disc Room -- console, PC, cloud

Spacelines from the Far Out -- console, PC

Xbox Game Pass has more than 25 million members, and Xbox is putting up huge numbers in general lately. In other Xbox news, Starfield and Redfall have been delayed to 2023.