Xbox Game Pass For July 2022 Includes Four Day-One New Releases

It's a new month, and that means the Xbox Game Pass catalog is getting refreshed again with new titles for July. There are a dozen titles in all headed to Game Pass in the first half of July, including four day-one new releases, and you can see a rundown of all these below, as shared by Microsoft on its website.

Titles available today, July 5, include the day-one new release Last Call BBS, a puzzle game, for PC. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 also come to Xbox Game Pass today for console, PC, and the cloud. They were removed from the catalog on December 31, 2021, and are now back.

July is another big month for Xbox Game Pass

On July 7, DJMax Respect V, the newest entry in the DJMax rhythm game series, releases on Xbox Game Pass for console, cloud, and PC, as does the day-one new release Matchpoint: Tennis Championships for the same platforms. This tennis game arrives during a popular time in the world of tennis, as the big Wimbledon tournament is going on right now in London.

The adventure game Road 96 arrives July 7 as well on Game Pass. Then on July 14, the day-one new release Escape Academy comes to Game Pass for console and PC, while My Friend Peppa Pig also arrives that day on console, PC, and the cloud.

The action-horror platformer Overwhelm comes to Game Pass for PC on July 14, while PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls arrives that day as well for console, PC, and the cloud.

The final day-one new release for the first half of July on Game Pass is PowerWash Simulator for console, PC, and the cloud. This game is exactly what it sounds like, a video game that lets you experience the thrill and rush of powerwashing a dirty house and making it clean.

As mentioned, this is just the first of two expected waves of additions to the Game Pass library for July 2022, so keep checking back for further title announcements in the time ahead.

July 2022 Xbox Game Pass (First Half)

July 5

Last Call BBS -- PC

Yakuza 0 -- Console, cloud, PC

Yakuza Kiwami -- Console, cloud, PC

Yakuza Kiwami 2 -- Console, cloud, PC

July 7

DJMax Respect V -- Console, cloud, PC

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships -- Console, cloud, PC

Road 96 -- Console, cloud, PC

July 14

Escape Academy -- Console, cloud, PC

My Friend Peppa Pig -- Console, cloud, PC

Overwhelm -- PC

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls -- Console, cloud, PC

PowerWash Simulator -- Console, cloud, PC