Xbox Game Pass For First Half Of October Includes Four New Releases, Including Plague Tale Sequel

The first half of October 2022 on Game Pass is stacked.

By on

Comments

Microsoft has announced the first wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, and the list contains four day-one new releases, including the A Plague Tale sequel and other spooky titles for the Halloween season.

October 2022's first Game Pass release is Chivalry 2, the multiplayer, first-person action game inspired by medieval movie battles. It is out today, October 4 for console, cloud, and PC. Then on October 6, another medieval game, Medieval Dynasty, releases on Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S. The game, which follows the story of a young man who rises up to create a dynasty, was previously released on PC Game Pass.

October 6 also sees the release of The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season for PC, as well as Season 2, also for PC. And just in time for the Halloween season, Costume Quest from Microsoft's own Double Fine Productions comes to Game Pass on console and the cloud on October 11.

Eville, a multiplayer social deduction game, releases that day as well for console and PC as a day-one new release. Another game launching into Game Pass this month is Dyson Sphere Program on PC, a space simulation strategy game, which releases October 13.

Yet another new release for Game Pass follows on October 14 with the atmospheric first-person horror game Scorn for console, cloud, and PC. Finally, the A Plague Tale sequel, Requiem, releases on October 18 across console, cloud, and PC as the final day-one new release for the first half of October.

Microsoft releases Game Pass titles in waves, so fans can expect a second announcement for the back half of October later this month. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Unfortunately, a batch of titles are leaving Game Pass as well in the first half of October, including Sable and The Good Life--here's the full list of games leaving Game Pass on October 15.

Xbox Game Pass October 2022 Wave 1 Releases:

October 4

  • Chivalry 2 -- console, cloud, PC

October 6

  • Medieval Dynasty -- console
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season -- PC
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two -- PC

October 11

  • Costume Quest -- console, cloud
  • Eville -- console, PC

October 13

  • Dyson Sphere Program -- PC

October 14

  • Scorn -- console, PC, cloud

October 18

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem -- console, PC, cloud
