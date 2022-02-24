Xbox Game Pass For Console And PC Adds Three Games Today

It's a big day for Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft's subscription service adding three additional titles today, as the month of February comes to a close.

The first is the excellent 2D fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, which comes to Xbox Game Pass for PC following its debut on the console version of the subscription service. Also new on Game Pass today is the 4X turn-based strategy game Galactic Civilizations III for PC.

The third addition to Game Pass today is the unlicensed arcade-style baseball game Super Mega Baseball 3, which is available through EA Play (meaning you need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). The final remaining game coming to Game Pass in February is Alice: Madness Returns, which arrives February 28.

If you're an Xbox Live Gold member, there are additional freebies to claim this month, including Broken Sword 5, Aerial Knight's Never Yield, and Band of Bugs. Additionally, March's Games With Gold titles have been announced, and there are four games coming next month.