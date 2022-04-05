Xbox Game Pass For April 2022 Is Another Huge Month With MLB The Show 22, Life Is Strange: True Colors, More

Microsoft has announced the additions to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of April, and it's yet another big month for the subscription service.

There are 10 games being added to Game Pass in some form in the first part of April, including MLB The Show 22, which is out today as a day-one new release. Also out today, April 5, is the sports game Cricket 22 from Big Ant Studios out of Australia.

April is another big month for Game Pass

Also coming to Game Pass in April is the day-one new release Chinatown Detective Agency for console on April 7 for console, PC, and cloud. This is a "cybernoir" point-and-click adventure game with a retro aesthetic.

EA's Dragon Age 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, and Star Wars: Squadrons all add cloud support on April 7 as well.

Then on April 12, Life is Strange: True Colors--the latest entry in the series released in 2021--joins Xbox Game Pass across console, PC, and the cloud. April 12 also sees the launch of the strategy game Panzer Corps 2 on PC. What's more, the fantasy game The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk comes to PC Game Pass that day. It's already available on cloud and console for Game Pass.

Finally, the gothic fairytale action-adventure game Lost in Random comes to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and the cloud on April 14.

Microsoft typically announces new additions to the Game Pass catalog for a given month in two batches, so keep checking back for more on what's coming in the second half of the month. A new month also means another wave of Xbox Games With Gold titles--here's the April 2022 Games With Gold lineup.

Xbox Game Pass April 2022 First-Half Games

April 5

MLB The Show 22 -- console, cloud

Cricket 22 -- console, cloud

April 7

Chinatown Detective Agency -- console, cloud, PC

Dragon Age 2 -- cloud

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare -- cloud

Star Wars: Squadrons -- cloud

April 12

Life is Strange: True Colors -- console, cloud, PC

Panzer Corps -- PC

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk -- PC

April 14