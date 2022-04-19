Xbox Game Pass Extends Ubisoft Partnership, Assassin's Creed And More Coming

Microsoft announced its next slate of Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service over the next few weeks. As part of the announcement, it also announced that Xbox has extended its deal with Ubisoft to bring more of its library to Game Pass. That will include the addition of both Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor.

Assassin's Creed Origins will join the Xbox Game Pass library on console and the cloud service, as well as PC through the Ubisoft Connect app. For Honor will get upgraded to the Marching Fire Edition on console and the cloud service, and the Marching Fire Edition will be available on PC through the Ubisoft Connect app. Both games will be available sometime in the next two months.

Ubisoft announced the partnership with Microsoft for Game Pass in January, alongside the reveal that Rainbow Six Extraction would be a day-one release on the service. Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor are older compared to the day-one Extraction release, but this does show the partnership is still going. This is separate from Ubisoft's own Ubisoft+ service, which offers day-one releases of all of its games for a separate subscription price.

Meanwhile, the new Xbox Game Pass games for the remainder of April include Bugsnax, racing games F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, 7 Days To Die, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.