Xbox Game Pass August Titles Revealed

August has just begun, which means that it's time for Xbox Game Pass to add a few new titles to its library. Microsoft has listed some of the games that'll be arriving in August on console, mobile, and PC, and it's good news for fans of skateboarding, dodgeball, and the Greek underworld. August 5 kicks off Curse of the Dead Gods on console, PC, and the cloud, a game that pits players against deadly traps and monsters as they search for untold riches, eternal life, and divine powers. The game recently received tie-in DLC in the form of new weapons and characters from Dead Cells.

Also on August 5 is a lesson in the five Ds with Dodgeball Academia on console, PC, and the cloud, which adds an RPG element to the world's greatest sport. Katamari Damacy Reroll brings its weirdness to console, PC, and cloud as well, and Lumines Remastered provides high-energy block-dropping action to the tune of electronic dance beats on the same trio of platforms.

Starmancer will be available in Game Preview on PC, and will see players build a bustling spaceport and a secret lab for incubating eggs as they deal with unexpected malfunctions and the occasional space zombie outbreak. August 5's offerings conclude with the original Skate and Skate 3 games on console joining the EA Play library, which is included as part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Xbox Game Pass August 2021

Also coming to Game Pass on August 10 are a number of Codemasters racing titles. Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020, and Grid will all be available via EA Play.

August 12 will add Art of Rally to Game Pass on cloud, console, and PC, a meditative drift around the corners of tracks influenced by the golden age of rallycross racing. It's rally good stuff.

One of the biggest games of 2020, Hades, busts free from the PC and Switch platforms and heads to Xbox consoles, PC, and the cloud. Developed by Supergiant Games, Hades received critical acclaim upon release and numerous industry awards. If you're not on Xbox, the game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5 as well.

Lastly, Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition arrives on PC on August 17. Now without any ads, this version includes an exclusive Xbox Game Pass card back, daily challenges, competitive events, Xbox achievements, and a new Xbox theme.

August 2021

August 5

Curse of the Dead Gods (console, PC, cloud)

Dodgeball Academia (console, PC, cloud)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (console, PC, cloud)

Lumines Remastered (console, PC, cloud)

Skate (console)

Skate 3 (console)

Starmancer (PC)

August 12

Art of Rally (console, PC, cloud)

August 13

Hades (console, PC, cloud)

August 17

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC)

As usual, a number of games will leave Game Pass to make way for all the latest additions. Grand Theft Auto V will exit the service on August 8, and will be followed by Ape Out, Crossing Souls, Darksiders Genesis, Don't Starve, Final Fantasy VII, and Train Sim World 2020 on August 15.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass In August

August 8

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and console)

August 15

Ape Out (PC)

Crossing Souls (PC)

Darksiders Genesis (console, PC, cloud)

Don't Starve (console, PC, cloud)

Final Fantasy VII (console and PC)

Train Sim World 2020 (console, PC, cloud)

