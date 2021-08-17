Xbox Game Pass August 2021: All The Games Coming To The Service

August is another big month for Xbox Game Pass, and now Microsoft has run through some of the titles coming to the service through the end of the month. The company also published a list of titles being removed on August 31, along with more games that now support touch controls for xCloud streaming.

Games that were added to Game Pass today include the historical strategy game Humankind on PC, as well as EA's Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Battlefront II for the cloud. These games specifically are available through EA Play, so you'll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to grab them. According to a previously published blog post, Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition is being added to Game Pass on PC, though the new blog post published today does not mention this.

Xbox Game Pass expands further later in the month, as the Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure Recompile launches day one on the service for the cloud, console, and PC on August 19. Also arriving that day is Train Sim World 2 on cloud, console, and PC.

Another day one release coming on August 19 is Annapurna's Twelve Minutes, which features the voices of Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, and James McAvoy. The thrilled about a man stuck in a time loop is coming to the cloud, console, and PC, and you can learn more about it through GameSpot's interview with Dafoe and McAvoy.

On August 25, Double Fine's long-awaited Psychonauts 2 will be released as a day one launch for Game Pass across cloud, console, and PC. Game Pass subscribers can pre-install it right now to be ready for launch day. And finally, on August 26, the reimagined version of Myst will launch day one through Game Pass across cloud, console, and PC.

Xbox Game Pass For August 2021

August 17

Humankind (PC)

Need for Speed Heat (cloud)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (cloud)

Star Wars Battlefront II (cloud)

August 19

Recompile (cloud, console, PC)

Train Sim World 2 (cloud, console, PC)

Twelve Minutes (cloud, console, PC)

August 25

Psychonauts 2 (cloud, console, PC)

August 26

Myst (cloud, console, PC)

Additionally, 10 more Game Pass titles now have touch controls for streaming. These include Hades, Psychonauts, and Wasteland 3, among others. The full list is below.

10 More Games Now Have Touch Controls

Hades

Bloodroots

Farming Simulator 19

Going Under

Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)

Peggle 2 (EA Play)

Psychonauts

Wasteland 2

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

In terms of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31, now is your last chance to pick up Blair Witch, Double Kick, NBA 2K21, and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Subscribers who enjoy these games and want to keep playing can pick them up for 20% off right now.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving August 31

Blair Witch (cloud, console, PC0

Double Kick (cloud, console, PC)

NBA 2K21 (cloud, console)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (cloud, console, PC)

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that grants access to a wide library of games. Individual console and PC subscriptions are available for $10 per month apiece, or as a combined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes cloud gaming and Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month. The cloud gaming beta recently expanded to PC, giving PC players access to some previously console-only games.

