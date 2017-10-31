Xbox Game Pass Adds Metal Gear Solid 5 And These 6 Other Games Today

The Xbox Game Pass library on Xbox One expands today with seven more games, including Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Halo Wars Definitive Edition, and Resident Evil HD. The four others are Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, The World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, Mega Man 9, and Sky Force Anniversary. All of these games were added today, November 1.

One important note is that The Phantom Pain is in the Xbox Game Pass catalog only until January 31, 2018, while the six others are slated to be there indefinitely. Microsoft has been up front from the start that not every game will stay in the catalog forever, but that you can subscribe with confidence knowing there will be a substantial library. In the case of The Phantom Pain, it's good that Microsoft is letting players know it won't be an Xbox Game Pass title forever.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's Netflix-style subscription program for Xbox One. For $10/month, you can download and play anything you want from a catalog of more than 100 games--see the full list here. The catalog includes both Xbox One games and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles. Microsoft adds new titles every month, and on occasion, removes some. If you're curious about Xbox Game Pass, you can try it free for two weeks.

Xbox Game Pass, like basically all other Xbox One services, is also supported on the soon-to-launch Xbox One X. The console arrives worldwide on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. We'll have a lot more on the system in the days and weeks ahead, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more.