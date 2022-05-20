Xbox Game Pass Adds Assassin's Creed Origins And For Honor In June, Apparently

Xbox Game Pass is adding two big Ubisoft games in June, it has been revealed. VGC discovered that the "Coming Soon" tab on Xbox Game Pass for console shows that For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be added to the library on June 1, followed by Assassin's Creed Origins on June 7.

After that, a non-Ubisoft game--Shadowrun Returns--will land June 21, according to the Coming Soon page.

Back in April, Ubisoft said Origins and For Honor would come to Game Pass within the next two months, so this is right on schedule. Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor will be playable on console, cloud, and PC via Ubisoft Connect for Xbox Game Pass.

The arrival of Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor on Game Pass are part of Ubisoft's deal with Xbox, which the company recently expanded.

While we wait for these titles and June's other Game Pass releases, members can pick up a good amount of games this month, including the day-one new release Sniper Elite 5 next week.

8 Interesting Xbox Game Pass Games You Probably Haven't Checked Out See More

Xbox Game Pass has more than 25 million members, and Xbox is putting up huge numbers in general lately. In other Xbox news, Starfield and Redfall have been delayed to 2023.