Xbox Game Pass Adding 13 More Games This Month, Including 8 New Releases

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles headed to the subscription service throughout September, and there are lots of games coming. The company also ran through the titles leaving the service and revealed more games that now support touch controls for streaming over the cloud.

Of the 13 games announced for Game Pass, eight of them are launching day-and-date in the library. The games launching on day one into Game Pass include the 2D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson (September 15), the wacky and wonderful-looking I Am Fish (September 16), and the extreme sports game featuring a bird, SkateBird (September 16).

September is another big month for Xbox Game Pass

The stealth-action co-op game Aragami 2 (September 17) also releases day one on Game Pass, as does the puzzle-adventure game Sable (September 23). The "4D" battle game Lemnis Gate (September 28) launches day one on Game Pass as well, while subscribers can also play the JRPG Astria Ascending (September 30) and the RPG Unsighted (September 30) at launch through Game Pass. You can see the full rundown of titles coming to Game Pass throughout the rest of September below.

This is the second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the library this month. The first batch included Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and The Artful Escape, among others. Here is the full list of September's Game Pass titles so far.

Xbox Game Pass Titles For Remainder Of September

September 15

Flynn: Son of Crimson -- cloud, console, PC

September 16

I Am Fish -- cloud, console, PC

SkateBird -- cloud, console, PC

Superliminal -- cloud, console, PC

September 17

Aragami 2 -- cloud, console, PC

September 23

Lost Words: Beyond the Page -- cloud, console, PC

Sable -- cloud, console, PC

Subnautica: Below Zero -- cloud, console, PC

Tainted Grail: Conquest -- PC

September 28

Lemnis Gate -- console, PC

September 30

Astria Ascending -- cloud, console, PC

Unsighted -- console, PC

October 1

Phoenix Point -- console

For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, 11 more games now support touch controls for cloud streaming. including Halo Wars 2, Last Stop, and Tropico 6. Here is the full list.

Game Pass Titles That Now Support Touch Controls (September 2021):

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Cris Tales

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Last Stop

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

The Medium

Tropico 6

11 more Game Pass titles now support touch controls

And in terms of Xbox Game Pass titles leaving the program, five are on the way out on September 31. These include Warhammer Vermintide II, Kathy Rain, Night in the Woods, Ikenfell, and Drake Hollow. Members can purchase these for 20% off before they go away.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 31

Drake Hollow (cloud, console, PC)

Ikenfell (cloud, console, PC)

Night in the Woods (cloud, console, PC)

Kathy Rain (PC)

Warhammer Vermintide II (cloud, console)

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that grants access to a wide library of games. Individual console and PC subscriptions are available for $10 per month apiece, or as a combined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes cloud gaming and Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month. The cloud gaming beta recently expanded to PC, giving PC players access to some previously console-only games.