Xbox Free Play Weekend Now Live With Elder Scrolls Online, Hunt: Showdown, Steel Rats
You can take part in PvP bounty hunts, explore a dystopian dieselpunk city, or just wield some magic with this week's free play days.
A long weekend is coming, and an extra-long free play weekend is here to match. On Xbox platforms you can play two games for the low cost of zero dollars this weekend, as well as a huge MMORPG for the next two weeks.
You can play Hunt: Showdown and Steel Rats through Sunday, April 4 at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (April 5), and Elder Scrolls Online through April 13 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.
Hunt: Showdown is a PvP bounty hunting game that incorporates PvE elements, tasking you with hunting down hideous creatures. The free play weekend includes both the game and select DLC packs. Steel Rats is an indie platformer set in an alternative dieselpunk city. It's also discounted through the weekend, down to $3 from the regular $10 price.
Elder Scrolls Online is Bethesda's MMO take on the Elder Scrolls saga, and during this free period you can also try the Morrowind chapter. ESO is also included with Xbox Game Pass, and during the free play period some of its DLC expansions are on sale as well.
