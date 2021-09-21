Midnight Mass Review Best Pokemon Games PS5 Restock Tracker Lost Judgement Review Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide
Xbox FPS Boost: All 90+ Games That Support The Feature On Xbox Series X|S

Here's a rundown of the nearly 100 games that support FPS Boost on Xbox.

Microsoft's backwards compatibility team created a system called FPS Boost, and it does just that--it increases the frames per second for Xbox games on Xbox Series X and S. In some cases, frame rates can be doubled, which in turn can make games look and run smoother to provide a better experience overall. Not every game Xbox game uses FPS Boost, but plenty do--close to 100 as of September 2021--and we're rounding them all up here.

Another important thing to know is that, to unlock higher frame rates, some games make a compromise that brings down the resolution to accommodate this. In these cases, which Microsoft says only make up "select" group of titles, FPS Boost is not automatically toggled on for Xbox Series X specifically. However, if you do what to experience higher frame rates at the tradeoff of lower resolution, you can toggle it on manually. Here's a video explaining how:

There is also a new guide overlay located in the upper right corner when you tap the Xbox button on your controller that lets you know if FPS Boost is enabled or not. An extensive breakdown of FPS Boost and troubleshooting support can be found on Microsoft's website.

How To Enable/Disable FPS Boost

Microsoft's support site mentions that most games that use FPS Boost have it toggled on by default. For those where it must be triggered manually, all you have to do is:

  • Go into the "Manage game" page for the title
  • Check the box for FPX boost

To disable FPS Boost, uncheck the box. This also applies to the auto HDR settings for a game.

Some games, like Battlefield 1 and Star Wars Battlefront II, support frame rates up to 120fps. But you will need a supported TV or monitor for this. If you're in the market for a new TV, you can check out GameSpot's list of the best 4K/120fps TVs for gaming. Also of note is that, because of the increased horsepower of the Series X relative to the Series S, some games on Series S may not have frame rates as high as on Series X.

How To Enable 120fps

Microsoft's support site has a full rundown of how to enable 120fps for your games, provided they support this increased frame rate and you have a compatible TV. Here are the instructions:

  • Make sure that your console is on the latest update:
    1. Press the Xbox button  to open the guide, and then select Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates.
    2. Apply any updates listed as needed.
  • Make sure that your TV supports the 120 Hz refresh rate. This varies by TV model. Be sure to consult your owner’s manual for your TV to enable this.
  • Change your console display settings to 120 Hz:
    1. Press the Xbox button  to open the guide, and then select Profile & system > Settings > General > TV & display options.
    2. Select Refresh rate > 120 Hz.
  • Enable FPS boost in the compatibility settings for the game:
    1. In My games & apps, highlight the game desired, and then press Menu > Manage game & add-ons > Compatibility options.
    2. Enable FPS boost.

You can see the full rundown of Xbox games that support FPS boost below, as compiled by Microsoft's Major Nelson. We will update this post if and when more games are added.

Xbox Games With FPS Boost

As of September 2021:

TitleXbox Series XXbox Series SOff by Default on Series X
Alien Isolation60hz60hz
Anthem60hzNot availablex
Assassin's Creed III Remastered60hz60hzx
Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered60hz60hz
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection60hz60hz
Assassin's Creed Unity60hz60hz
Battle Chasers: Nightwar60hz60hz
Battlefield 1120hznot availablex
Battlefield 4120hz120hz
Battlefield Hardline120hz120hz
Battlefield V120hznot availablex
Beholder Complete Edition60hz60hz
Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition60hznot available
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided60hz60hz
Dirt 4120hznot available
Dishonored Definitive Edition60hz60hz
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider60hz60hzx
Don't Starve: Giant Edition120hz120hz
Dragon Age Inquisition60hz60hz
Dungeon Defenders II60hz60hz
Dying Light60hznot available
Fallout 460hz60hzx
Fallout 7660hz60hzx
Far Cry 460hz60hz
Far Cry 560hz60hzx
Far Cry New Dawn60hz60hzx
Far Cry Primal60hz60hz
Gears of War 460hz60hz
Golf with your Friends120hz120hz
Halo Wars 260hz60hz
Halo Spartan Assault120hz120hz
Homefront The Revolution60hz60hzx
Hyperscape120hz120hzx
Island Saver120hz120hz
Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham60hz60hz
Lego Jurassic World60hz60hz
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 260hz60hz
Lego Marvel's Avengers120hz120hz
Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens60hz60hz
Lego The Hobbit120hz60hz
Lego The Incredibles60hz60hz
Lego Worlds60hznot available
Life Is Strange60hz60hz
Life is Strange 260hznot available
Lord of the Fallen60hz60hz
Mad Max120hz60hz
Metro 2033 Redux120hz60hz
Metro: Last Light Redux120hz120hz
Mirror's Edge Catalyst120hznot available
Monster Energy Supercross 360hz60hzx
MotoGP 20not available60hz
Moving Out120hz120hz
My Friend Pedro120hz120hz
My Time at Portia60hz60hz
New Super Lucky's Tale120hz120hz
Overcooked 2120hz120hz
Paladins120hz120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare120hz120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2120hz120hz
Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville120hz120hzx
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid120hz120hz
Prey60hz60hz
Real Royale120hz120hz
ReCore60hz60hz
Sea of Solitude60hz60hz
Shadow Warrior s260hznot available
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition60hz60hz
Smite120hz120hzx
Star Wars Battlefront120hz120hz
Star Wars Battlefront 2120hznot availablex
Steepnot available60hz
Super Lucky's Tale120hz120hz
Superhot120hz120hz
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition60hz60hz
The Evil Within 260hz60hzx
The Gardens Between120hz60hz
The Lego Movie 2 Videogame60hz60hz
The Lego Movie Videogame120hz120hz
Titanfall120hznot available
Titanfall 2120hz120hzx
The Division60hz60hz
Tom Raider Definitive Edition60hz60hz
Totally Reliable Delivery Service120hz120hz
Two Point Hospital60hz60hz
UFC 460hz60hz
Unravel 2120hz120hzx
Unruly Heroes120hz120hz
Untitled Goose Game120hz120hz
Wasteland 360hz60hzx
Watch Dogs 260hz60hz
Watch Dogs60hz60hz
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life60hz60hz

