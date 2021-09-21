Xbox FPS Boost: All 90+ Games That Support The Feature On Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft's backwards compatibility team created a system called FPS Boost, and it does just that--it increases the frames per second for Xbox games on Xbox Series X and S. In some cases, frame rates can be doubled, which in turn can make games look and run smoother to provide a better experience overall. Not every game Xbox game uses FPS Boost, but plenty do--close to 100 as of September 2021--and we're rounding them all up here.

Another important thing to know is that, to unlock higher frame rates, some games make a compromise that brings down the resolution to accommodate this. In these cases, which Microsoft says only make up "select" group of titles, FPS Boost is not automatically toggled on for Xbox Series X specifically. However, if you do what to experience higher frame rates at the tradeoff of lower resolution, you can toggle it on manually. Here's a video explaining how:

There is also a new guide overlay located in the upper right corner when you tap the Xbox button on your controller that lets you know if FPS Boost is enabled or not. An extensive breakdown of FPS Boost and troubleshooting support can be found on Microsoft's website.

How To Enable/Disable FPS Boost

Microsoft's support site mentions that most games that use FPS Boost have it toggled on by default. For those where it must be triggered manually, all you have to do is:

Go into the "Manage game" page for the title

Check the box for FPX boost

To disable FPS Boost, uncheck the box. This also applies to the auto HDR settings for a game.

Some games, like Battlefield 1 and Star Wars Battlefront II, support frame rates up to 120fps. But you will need a supported TV or monitor for this. If you're in the market for a new TV, you can check out GameSpot's list of the best 4K/120fps TVs for gaming. Also of note is that, because of the increased horsepower of the Series X relative to the Series S, some games on Series S may not have frame rates as high as on Series X.

How To Enable 120fps

Microsoft's support site has a full rundown of how to enable 120fps for your games, provided they support this increased frame rate and you have a compatible TV. Here are the instructions:

Make sure that your console is on the latest update: Press the Xbox button  to open the guide, and then select Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates . Apply any updates listed as needed.

Make sure that your TV supports the 120 Hz refresh rate. This varies by TV model. Be sure to consult your owner’s manual for your TV to enable this.

Change your console display settings to 120 Hz: Press the Xbox button  to open the guide, and then select Profile & system > Settings > General > TV & display options . Select Refresh rate > 120 Hz .

Enable FPS boost in the compatibility settings for the game: In My games & apps , highlight the game desired, and then press Menu > Manage game & add-ons > Compatibility options . Enable FPS boost .



You can see the full rundown of Xbox games that support FPS boost below, as compiled by Microsoft's Major Nelson. We will update this post if and when more games are added.

Xbox Games With FPS Boost

As of September 2021: