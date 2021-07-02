Xbox Fanfest Is Hosting A Digital Halo 3 Tournament This Month

Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Xbox and will be holding a digital Halo 3 tournament in July as part of the celebration. The 2v2 tournament will be held through a smash.gg ladder and is open to Xbox Fanfest members in North America. Xbox players can become Fanfest members on the official website and opt-in to the tournament there. After opting in, people will receive an email with their registration code for the smash.gg tournament. There will also be a playlist added into Halo: The Master Chief Collection so players can practice for the tournament.

The tournament will have open matchmaking ladders on each Friday and Saturday of the month starting on July 9. The top eight teams from Friday and Saturday will play in a double-elimination bracket on Sunday. The series finale will take place on Sunday, July 31, with the top 16 teams from the month. There is $25,000 up for grabs, although Microsoft did not specify how the prize money will be split up. The Sunday brackets and the series finale will be streamed on the official Xbox Twitch channel.

Hope your plasma grenade throwing arm isn't rusty.

We're continuing the #Xbox20 festivities this month with an epic Xbox FanFest Halo 3 tournament, 2x points for @XboxGamePass Quests, and more: https://t.co/pwPNexDaYV pic.twitter.com/fxrmuqHey6 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2021

Also as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, beginning on July 6. Xbox Game Pass members will be able to earn double points completing specific quests, centered around playing select games as part of the celebration. In other Halo: MCC news, a 343 Industries producer said that the team is investigating if the player count of older Halo titles could be increased, up to 60 players.