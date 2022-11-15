Xbox Experiments With Groups And Game Pass Recommendations In Upcoming Home Page Refresh

Xbox has offered us another small look at some of the changes that might be coming with the home page refresh next year.

If you're an Xbox Insider, you might be currently taking part in the testing of Xbox's upcoming home page refresh that's expected to launch in 2023, and a recent Xbox Wire blog post has given us our latest look at how it's shaping out. The post starts by talking about the various feedback the team has received, with one piece being that people want to see more of their own stuff, like pins, games, and backgrounds.

The home page favorites modules test.

Apparently in this selection of preview updates, a number of layouts that group customer-picked modules together for easier access will be showing for some. You can also add your top groups to the home page, which will show up when you scroll down, designed to give you quicker access to games and apps you've selected.

It's also possible to add modules dedicated to single games to the home page, of which you can add up to 10. Doing so will show things like achievements you can unlock, clips shared by other players, and links to the Microsoft Store.

The home page game modules test.

A simple "Watch & listen" spotlight has been added that just lets you browse and watch any media you have. You'll also find that there are buttons that quickly link to your collections next to any of your entertainment apps that will help you find "more apps, movies, and more." Lastly, any lists of games from Game Pass' catalog and the Microsoft Store will be picked using an algorithm, so "should become more relevant if you share your data with Xbox."

Last month Xbox showed off the dashboard in action, where it was very Game-Pass-heavy more than anything else.