Xbox Exec Teases New IP That Will Blow Your Mind

Among the numerous projects that Xbox Game Studios has in the works right now is a new IP that has yet to be announced. Xbox's Ben Decker told GamesRadar (via VGC) that this new game will "blow your mind" when it's announced.

He didn't share or tease anything further about the game, so we can only guess and speculate as to what it might be. One possibility is that it's the new IP from Hitman developer IO Interactive which is said to be an Xbox-exclusive dragon fantasy game.

Another possibility is that it's the rumored new IP in the works at Gears studio The Coalition. Microsoft operates 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, so it's possible the new IP that Decker is talking about is from a different studio.

"We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven't even talked about yet that's gonna blow your mind," Decker said. "We can deliver all of that into Game Pass on day one."

As for when this new IP may get announced, Xbox and Bethesda will have a showcase this summer where more details about this game and potentially others may be revealed. Microsoft has yet to announce the specifics of its summer showcase, so it remains to be seen if it will be part of E3 2021 (June 12-15) or at some other point in the summer.

In other Xbox news, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the platform. Microsoft is celebrating the occasion with new Halo commemorative art, merch, and a social media campaign.