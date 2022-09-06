Xbox Exec Teases New Fable: "There Is A Lot Of Cool Stuff"

Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has given an update on the new Fable game, which is in development at Forza Horizon studio Playground Games. Speaking at PAX West, Booty said he understands people might be confused by one of Microsoft's flagship racing game studios making an RPG, but he stressed that the team working on the title truly understands what Fable is all about.

"Part of my job is giving air cover to the team. They don't want to show stuff early before it's ready to go. But if there is one game where that is flipped around, where every time I see something, I say, 'We should show this!' it's Fable," Booty said. "Because there is a lot of cool stuff. The team has made it very clear that I am not going be able to show anything until it's ready. But what I'll say is, the craft and dedication that [Playground] brought to Forza Horizon, every bit of that is going to be applied to Fable. And they get it."

He added: "Let's be honest, giving Fable to the racing team could be a little bit of a head-scratcher. But they have proven that they get it and I am excited for when the time comes to be able to show more."

Matt Booty is so excited about Fable and really wants to show it, but the team has made it clear that he's not allow to show it until it's ready.

"All the craft and dedication they brought to Forza, every bit of will be applied to Fable."

They get it... pic.twitter.com/qfb2Ixl9q3 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) September 2, 2022

Microsoft's new Fable game has been in production for more than four years already. All that's been revealed so far, however, is a very brief CG teaser trailer.

The franchise was created by Peter Molyneux and Lionhead Studios before Microsoft closed the game studio in 2016. There hasn't been a mainline entry in the Fable franchise since Fable III back in 2010.

The new Fable game has brought on a number of key hires, including Will Kennedy (GTA V) as chief designer, Juan Fernández de Simón (Hellblade) as principal game designer, and Adam Olsson (The Division 2) as lead environmental artist. Anna Megill, the lead writer on Remedy Entertainment's Control and narrative director of Arkane Studios' Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, has revealed that she is heading up the Fable writing team.

Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S See More

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about the new Fable, which will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass like all of Microsoft's games are.