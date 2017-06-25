Xbox Exec Teases "Big Titles" That Haven't Been Announced Yet

Microsoft showed a lot of games during its E3 2017 briefing. The company made a point to say it had 42 games during its briefing, a good chunk of them being console launch exclusives for Xbox One. But more "big" games are coming to Xbox One, executive Aaron Greenberg has teased.

"It's a fine balance of how much do you show early," Greenberg told GameReactor. "I can tell you that there are a lot of other projects happening for Xbox, with a lot of big titles that we're not talking about today. We always balance that. How much do we show farther into the future? The fact was, we showed 42 games [at the E3 briefing] ... with a really great variety of titles."

This response came after the interviewer asked about Scalebound, a title that was apparently announced relatively early in its development cycle and was ultimately canceled. Greenberg said, even with the right ingredients--in this case a respected studio and a good idea--the "creative process" means that sometimes projects don't end up working out.

As for when Microsoft may announce new projects, one possibility is Gamescom in August. Greenberg confirmed Microsoft will have news to share at the event in Germany this year, but the reveals might not be on the same level as E3. "We've got a lot going on right now--and it's exciting," Greenberg said.

Also in the interview, Greenberg said the teams behind Halo and Gears of War are working in secrecy on their next big games. Halo 6 is believed to be the next game in the core FPS series, while Microsoft is of course making another Gears of War game--and it might not be a shooter.

You can see the full GameReactor interview here.

What game reveals would you like to see from Microsoft\Xbox in the future? Let us know in the comments below!