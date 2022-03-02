Xbox Exclusive Microsoft Flight Sim Trailer Hypes Cloud Release With PlayStation Controller Footage

The appeal of Xbox cloud gaming is further coming into focus. Microsoft Flight Simulator, a very ambitious title with significant hardware requirements, is now playable on original Xbox One hardware thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's the Xbox Series X version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, so players can expect a high-end, good experience, provided their internet connection is strong and stable enough to support it. A trailer announcing the cloud version shows off more of what to expect, including how it supports all manner of wireless controllers, including Sony's DualShock.

Over the cloud, Microsoft Flight Simulator runs at a maximum of 1080p/30fps, while there is of course no need for a local install because it's being played over the cloud. Additionally, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now playable beyond consoles through mobile phones, tablets, and PCs with lower specs that otherwise wouldn't be able to support it.

Microsoft also clarified that the multiplayer experience for Microsoft Flight Simulator over the cloud compared to PC and Xbox Series X|S is "identical." All players, no matter what platform they're on, will be flying in the same airspace.

Additionally, Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Updates 1-VI are available over the cloud, and any and all purchases made on another device carry over to the cloud.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also includes access to cloud streaming.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is such a big focus for Microsoft because there is a limited audience for traditional consoles. There are far, far more mobile phones, tablets, and PCs in the market, and Microsoft is keen to grow the Xbox brand by meeting players where they are. That's why Microsoft sorta doesn't really care if you buy an Xbox console or not.