Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is Available For $105 (Open Box)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to just $105, down from its usual list price of $180. These are "Open Box" controllers, which means they should arrive in brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller $105 (was $180) This specific product on sale is considered “open box,” meaning it’s guaranteed to be in excellent condition and function like new, although it might be missing some of the original packaging. That’s a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, as you’re getting a fully functional controller at a $75 discount. Along with free shipping, you’ll also benefit from free 30-day returns. See at eBay

If you’re not familiar with the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, it’s arguably the best pro controller on the market. In fact, our roundup of the best Xbox Series X controllers gave it the title of Best Overall. Beyond a slick, ergonomic design, you’ll benefit from adjustable analog stick tension, up to forty hours of battery life, and four removable back paddles that provide you with added functionality.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, but seeing as more than a dozen have sold in the past 24 hours and a limited quantity is up for grabs, we’d move fast if interested in the savings. If you miss out on this discount, consider swinging over to Amazon--where you’ll find the standard Xbox Series X controller available for $49, down from $60.