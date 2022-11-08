Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Discounted To Best Price Yet

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to only $100 at BJ's right now. This is, unsurprisingly, the best price ever for the premium controller. The only downside here is that you have to be a member of BJ's Wholesale Club. Membership costs $55 per year, but if you already have a membership or know someone who does, this deal is definitely worth picking up. You can buy up to three controllers--they would make great gifts this holiday. Alternatively, if you don't have a membership but still want the controller, you can get an "open box" Elite Series 2 at eBay for $112.

These open-box controllers should arrive in practically brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller Open Box - $112 As an open box product on eBay, you're getting a controller that will look new but may not have some of the original packaging. That’s a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, as you’re getting a fully functional controller at a roughly $70 discount. Along with free shipping, you’ll also benefit from free 30-day returns. See at eBay

If you’re not familiar with the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, it’s arguably the best pro controller on the market. In fact, our roundup of the best Xbox Series X controllers gave it the title of Best Overall. Beyond a slick, ergonomic design, you’ll benefit from adjustable analog stick tension, up to forty hours of battery life, and four removable back paddles that provide you with added functionality.

Microsoft recently released a white and black Elite Series 2 Core controller, which features the same build but doesn't come with extra accessories like the paddles and swappable sticks. It's available now, and you can also get a free game with it at this time.