Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Customization Is Now Available At Xbox Design Lab

Xbox has announced that you will now be able to customize your Elite Series 2 controller through the Xbox Design Lab.

Announced over on the Xbox Wire blog, Elite Series 2 controllers are about to look a whole lot nicer, or worse depending on your design tastes. If you haven't used the Xbox Design Lab before, it essentially lets you fine-tune the colors on your controller, from the shell itself to each of the buttons. This was previously limited to just the standard controller, but the option is now there for the Elite Series 2 line of controllers.

"Players can choose from a variety of different colors to customize nearly all the external parts of the Elite Series 2 controller including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons," reads the blog post. "You can even choose between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and for the first time ever in Xbox Design Lab, color-customize the thumbstick base and ring."

You also have the option to add a laser engraving, like on the standard controller, with your Gamertag, or a custom 16-character message, so if you're thinking of picking one up make sure to keep it short and sweet.

There are less color options for the shell itself on the Elite Series 2 compared to the standard controller, though the ABXY buttons have a few more options on offer for the Elite, and you can actually choose the color of the view, menu, and share buttons.

Dishonored fans might also be happy to hear there's a 10th anniversary Elite Series 2 controller available at the Xbox Design Lab too.

Xbox isn't the only company to make an announcement for a high-end controller, as Sony has announced the release date and price of its PS5 DualSense Edge Controller (spoiler: it isn't cheap).