Xbox E3 2017 Briefing Is Longer Than Usual So Microsoft Can Show More Games

This year's Xbox E3 briefing will run longer than usual. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said on Twitter today that the show will be more than 90 minutes, explaining that the company extended the briefing beyond its usual length to accomodate more games.

"Had some games that just didn't want to leave out to hit the time, so made a call to just run a little long," Spencer said.

Xbox briefing Sunday will likely run longer than our traditional 90 mins. For those recording just a heads up. #XboxE3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 8, 2017

Microsoft is expected to officially announce the name, price, and release date for Project Scorpio during the briefing, while there will also of course be game announcements and demos.

Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra is traveling to Los Angeles for E3 right now and he tweeted a picture of the Xbox Scorpio chip he's carrying with him.

The length of this year's event isn't the only thing that's new for Microsoft, as the show is now taking place on the Sunday before E3 week instead of Monday. The event kicks off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, and we now know it will run until after 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 PM ET.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from E3 2017. Be sure to bookmark GameSpot's E3 2017 hub to stay in the loop.