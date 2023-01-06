Xbox Director Praises PlayStation's New Accessibility Controller

Josh Munsee, Director of Xbox Integrated Marketing, has praised PlayStation's newly announced accessibility controller.

During the Sony CES 2023 press conference yesterday, CEO Jim Ryan unveiled Project Leonardo, a brand-new accessibility controller kit designed for the PlayStation 5. Official images of Project Leonardo were also released showing its circular base, changeable buttons, and joysticks that can be customized to the player's needs.

Introducing Project Leonardo for PS5, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods.

More info: https://t.co/qqCfpnPJr6 pic.twitter.com/IM0iulP0Fk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2023

The reception was well-received online by players and developers, and Xbox's Integrated Marketing director even shared his enthusiasm for the new controller. "Fantastic to see more options, for more gamers, to play on their platform of choice," Munsee said on Twitter.

Sony hasn't shared the official release date for Project Leonardo, or how much it will cost--only that it's currently in development. More details on the controller were included in a PlayStation Blog post where it was said that multiple Leonardo controllers can be paired in order to be used as a single controller.

"Because players can customize Project Leonardo according to their needs, there is no one ‘right’ form factor," said Sony designer So Morimoto. "I am excited that the design will be completed through collaboration with players rather than presenting them with a single form factor."