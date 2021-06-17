Xbox Design Lab Returns With New Color Options And More

Following the launch of the Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft is restarting the Xbox Design Lab program that allows fans to create their own custom controllers.

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event, Microsoft said it needed to pause the program around the launch of the Xbox Series X|S, but now it's back. You can make your own custom Xbox Series X|S controller, and there is a good amount of choice. There are 18 different colors to choose from, three of which are new. You can set the colors for basically every part of the controller, down to the individual ABXY buttons.

Optional engraving is also available for an extra fee. Because they are custom-made, the controllers take as long as 28 days for manufacturing and shipping, according to Microsoft. The custom controllers cost $70 USD.

If you don't want to design a new Xbox controller completely from scratch, you can select a Psychonauts 2 or Grounded controller, featuring colors inspired by those games.

Another note from Microsoft during the event is that these new custom controllers are made from more environmentally responsible materials.

Head to the Xbox Design Lab website to get started making your own custom controller, which also works with the regular Xbox One.