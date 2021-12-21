Xbox Countdown Sale Has Huge Discounts On 2021's Biggest Games

As the year winds to a close, it's important to take some time off, meet with your loved ones, and tell them not to disturb you, because you have some overdue gaming to catch up on. The festive break is a prime opportunity to grab some games, and if you're looking to spoil yourself with some retail therapy, then the Xbox Countdown game sale has some terrific deals to browse through until January 2, 2022.

We've listed highlights below, which include a number of this year's biggest hits and a few classics as well. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rider's Republic, and Watch Dogs Legion are discounted to low prices once again, while the superb Resident Evil Village has had its price cut in half. For quick stocking-stuffers that cost the same as a price of a coffee, you can grab the Batman: Arkham Collection, Metal Gear Solid V, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep.

Best Xbox Countdown Sale Game Deals