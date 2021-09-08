The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Couch Co-op Sale Is Live: See The Best Deals
It Takes Two, Assassin's Creed, Grand Theft Auto V and more are on sale until September 13.
After a year of playing games online, it's time to get your friends together, sink into a couch with some snacks, and play games the old-fashioned way. Couch co-op is still around and thanks to a massive sale from Microsoft, Xbox owners can take their pick from over 160 games. The Microsoft couch co-op sale ends on September 13 though, so it's best to check out these deals sooner rather than later.
The ongoing couch co-op sale includes every kind of co-op or multiplayer game, from relaxed, arcade-y titles to competitive fighting games. For instance, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S users can pick up one of this year's premier co-op titles, It Takes Two, for just $30, down from $40. Lego games also take up a sizable chunk of the sale's listings, and feature some heavy discounts, with Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens dropping to $5 from $20.
Not every game on the list emphasizes couch co-op though, with some requiring an online connection to play together. Descenders, which has online co-op for up to eight players, is currently on sale for $12 as part of the sale along with two of Grand Theft Auto V's special editions that include extra cash in GTA Online.
Xbox Couch Co-Op Sale Best Deals
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle -- $25 (
$50)
- Assassin's Creed Unity -- $9 (
$30)
- Dead by Daylight -- $15 ($30)Borderlands Legendary Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Ultimate Edition -- $49 (
$70)
- Ultimate Edition -- $49 (
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 -- $18 (
$30)
- A Way Out -- $6 (
$30)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $9 (
$60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card -- $24 (
$60)
- Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card -- $35 (
$90)
- Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card -- $35 (
- Injustice 2 -- $10 (
$40)
- Legendary Edition -- $15 (
$60)
- Legendary Edition -- $15 (
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $15 (
$50)
- Ultimate Edition -- $24 (
$60)
- Ultimate Edition -- $24 (
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 -- $9 (
$35)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected -- $5 (
$20)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD -- $15 (
$30)
- Trials Fusion -- $5 (
$20)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- $8 (
$30)
- Premium Edition -- $11 (
$45)
- Premium Edition -- $11 (
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For August Announced
- PS Plus Free Games For August 2021 Are Live Now
- New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- More Than 1,200 PlayStation Games Discounted In Massive Summer Sale
- PlayStation Exclusives Sale At Amazon: Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man, And More
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation