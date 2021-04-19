PS Vita And PS3 Stores Staying Online Shang-Chi Trailer Nintendo Is Suing Bowser Fortnite Aloy MLB The Show 21 Lady Dimitrescu

Xbox Controller Drift Lawsuit To Be Settled Out Of Court

The class-action lawsuit, which claims that Microsoft has been using fatally-flawed design for analog sticks for years, has been moved into arbitration.

By on

Comments

A class-action lawsuit that alleges that Microsoft knowingly distributed poorly-designed controllers has moved into arbitration. The console giant moved to settle the case through an impartial adjudicator back in February.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in April 2020 by US law firm Chimicles, Schwartz Kriner, & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D), claims that many Xbox players have reported "stick drift" as a result of normal use. CSK&D's suit alleges this drift is due to a manufacturing flaw, and publicly stated that they have a "sufficient volume" of defective controllers to support these claims. In an interview with The Loadout, the law firm acknowledges that these controllers were obtained in return for an undisclosed fee.

As part of the suit, an expert examination of the controller claimed that the stick drift is caused by an issue with the controller's potentiometer, which is "the mechanism that translates the physical movement of the thumbstick into movement within the video game." Stick drift is far from a Microsoft-specific issue: fellow console manufacturers Sony and Nintendo are facing lawsuits due to PS5 and JoyCon drifting respectively. The sheer volume of public criticism surrounding the JoyCons led Nintendo's president to apologize for the issue last year.

Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village Demo Gameplay (PS5)
  2. Zelda BOTW Pro Speedrunner and Combat Expert Reacts
  3. Mass Effect Lore: The First Contact War
  4. Battlefield 6's Murder Robot Rumor And Warzones Endgame
  5. Another Excuse To Talk About Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu
  6. Resident Evil Village Showcase (April 2021)
  7. Apex Legends - Official “Northstar” Stories From The Outlands Cinematic Trailer
  8. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Rose Gameplay Trailer
  9. Resident Evil Village Takes Cues From The Series’ Best Entry
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Resident Evil 7’s Guns
  11. Genshin Impact 6 Months Later: Is It Still Good?
  12. American Horror Story: True Crimes That Inspired Roanoke

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Evolution of the Xbox Controller

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Gametech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)