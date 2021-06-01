Xbox Console Purchase Pilot Program Expands To More Xbox Insiders Today

The Xbox Series X|S Console Purchase Pilot program gives Xbox Insiders an opportunity to buy consoles not available to the general public. It's designed to give the most dedicated Xbox fans a better chance to purchase the system than they'd get with other retailers, and beginning today, June 1, the program is expanding.

Starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on June 1, the Xbox Insider team is going to re-open the flight registrations section of the Xbox Insider Hub on both Xbox One and Windows 10. Those who haven't signed up will be able to join the Console Purchase Pilot flight via the Previews section of the app, and a few days later, those selected will get a message about which system they'd prefer to purchase. Those who were not selected in past rounds were automatically included in the new round, so there is no need to re-register.

Including Windows 10 users in this round is new, as it was previously only available to Xbox One players--given the blending of the two ecosystems over the last several years, this makes sense, as does not allowing you to access the page on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Leave some for those who don't have one yet!

This is a great opportunity to get the Xbox Series X or S if you haven't been able to find one yet, as problems may continue for the rest of the year because of issues related to the pandemic and semiconductor shortages. For more Xbox buying info, you can check out our Xbox Series X restock guide, as well as the best Xbox Series X games available in 2021. Xbox Game Pass is a must-have with the system, as well, so be sure to choose your favorites in our best Xbox Game Pass games list.