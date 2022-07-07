Xbox Confirms Plans For Gamescom 2022, Teases Updates On Announced Games

Xbox is attending Gamescom in August, the company confirmed today. But don't expect a big-time event on the size and scale of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June.

Microsoft confirmed to VGC that Xbox will have a place on the show floor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and that it will have some news to share as well about games that have already been announced.

"Fans in Europe and around the world can expect updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months and a chance to hang out as a community again (in person)!" the company said.

Microsoft will share more specifics around its Gamescom plans in early August before the show begins August 24.

According to Gamescom's organizers, more than 250 companies are signed on to appear at the event this year, including Ubisoft, Koch Media, and Bandai Namco. In terms of companies that will not attend Gamescom, these include Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, and Sony, among others.

Gamescom 2022 will be a hybrid-style event that has both an in-person element and an online show. The Opening Night Live stream by games media veteran Geoff Keighley will mark the beginning of the event as usual.

This year's event is also aiming to offset all emissions created by the running of the show by creating a "climate-friendly" games event. This will be done through the use of free public transport tickets while raising money for the Gamescom Forest reforestation project.