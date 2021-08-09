Xbox Confirms Gamescom 2021 Stream For August 24

Gamescom kicks off later this month, and Xbox has confirmed that it'll be part of the show. Sticking to an all-digital showcase event again this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Xbox says that it'll provide in-depth updates on previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside third-party partner announcements.

Xbox's Aaron Greenberg added that there stream will be focused only on upcoming games. "So to set expectations, no new reveals or major surprises, but [the] team has a fun stream planned," Greenberg tweeted.

There'll also be news on new additions for Xbox Game Pass, with the Xbox show scheduled for 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on August 24 and streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. GameSpot will be providing extensive coverage of the event too.

In addition to all that, Xbox teased that August 25's Gamescom: Opening Night Live will also feature some of its games during the Geoff Keighley-hosted show.

As for Xbox's collection of first-party studios under Bethesda, the publisher will host a livestream event over several days which will start on August 26. To celebrate Gamescom 2021, Microsoft will run a digital Xbox sale with some games discounted by up to 75% on console and PC.

Gamescom takes place this year from August 26-27 after Opening Night Live, and other confirmed publishers include EA, Sega, and Activision so far. While this year's edition of Gamescom was originally planned to be a mix of in-person events and digital livestreams, those plans were canceled in favor of an all-digital experience for the second year in a row due to coronavirus restrictions.